The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

41. South Dakota: The Golf Club at Red Rock Learn More

Close to the ex-mining town of Rapid City, this South Dakota layout weaves its way through ponderosa pines and rolling, fescue-rimmed topography at the edge of Black Hills National Forest. Sure to surprise players is the course’s elevation: It’s nearly 4,000 feet above sea level, which will add some always-appreciated bonus yardage to your drives.

