The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

42. Tennessee: Sweetens Cove Golf Club Learn More

This little-nine-holer-that-could located thirty minutes from Chattanooga, TN has become a certified cult favorite amongst the golferati (even Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick have invested). Some have called it “Augusta on acid” while others liken it to Tin Cup meets Field of Dreams. However you describe it, the ethos here is laid back (golfers can wear what they want and even bring their dog along), but the aura is bordering on spiritual. One visit, and you’ll understand what that means.

