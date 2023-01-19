The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

43. Texas: Black Jack’s Crossing Learn More

A trip to Black Jack’s Crossing at Lajitas Golf Resort is about as deep into the heart of West Texas as one can get. Brushing up against the Mexican border between Big Bend National Park and the Rio Grande, this Lanny Watkins design snakes its way through a Wild West landscape of dry washes, towering rock canyons, and sprawling Chihuahuan Desert vastness. You’ll feel like a cowboy when you check in at the pro shop—it’s housed in the Lajitas Trading Post, built in 1899.

