The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

44. Utah: Sand Hollow Resort (Championship Course)

Not far from St. George, UT and Zion National Park, a manmade network of greenscape hangs high on southwestern Utah’s red rock cliffs. The John Fought and Andy Staples blueprint feels like you’re playing on the movie set of an old Western. The course’s famed back nine runs along an elevated ridgeline, and myriad pinch-me vistas await you starting on the 12th tee.

