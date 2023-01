45. Vermont: Spruce Peak (Mountain Course) Learn More

The par-3 sixth hole at this Green Mountain State track, previously known as Stowe Mountain Club, says it all. The sink-or-swim shot plays over Peregrine Lake into a sliver of a green backdropped by Stowe’s high and mighty forested ski slopes. Come in October for a real show: Vermont’s ethereal fall foliage blazes in every direction.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!