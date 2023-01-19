Travel

The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

View of The Omni Homestead Resort Cascades Course in Virginia. best golf courses
50
The Omni Homestead Resort Cascades CourseCourtesy Image 46 / 50

46. Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades Course)

Learn More

Travel here for a sublime Golden Age layout at a historic resort in the verdant Allegheny Mountains. You’ll be retracing the footsteps of a legend: The course served as the launch pad for 82-time PGA Tour winner Slammin’ Sammy Snead. Prepare yourself for rolling Appalachian topography and fantastic cross-bunkering before your round closes with a rare three-hole stretch (16 through 18) that features back-to-back par-5s and a finishing par-3.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Travel