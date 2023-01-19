The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

47. Washington: Gamble Sands Learn More

When Scottish architect David McLay Kidd, of Bandon Dunes fame, was given the opportunity to build a course in the middle of cherry-and-apple-orchard country, he had one word on his mind: fun. That’s the name of the game at this course on the bluffs of the Columbia River in the high desert of eastern Washington. It boasts wide, rambling fairways that funnel towards safety, not penalty, and multiple short par-4s and reachable par-5s. Post-round, grab your flatstick and soak up mountain scenery on its wild 100,000-square-foot putting course.

