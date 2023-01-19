The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

Take us home, country roads—to the Mountain State, where we’ll tee off. Many U.S. presidents have trekked around this C.B. Macdonald throwback (named for the resort’s long-gone Old White Hotel) that hosted the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic from 2010 to 2019.
Macdonald’s design took a page from some of Scotland’s most celebrated courses—St. Andrews, Muirfield, North Berwick—and imported architectural concepts rarely seen stateside. The trench on Old White’s par-3 Biarritz-style third green is aptly named the “Valley of Sin.”
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top