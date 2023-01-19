The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

49. Wisconsin: Sand Valley Learn More

As far as upper echelon public golf options go, the Badger State can go pound for pound with any state in the country. Exhibit A: Sand Valley. In five years, Bandon Dunes’ visionary Mike Keiser has turned 12,000 sandy acres in tiny Rome, WI into a must-get-to destination (some call it the Midwest’s Bandon Dunes).

Coore and Crenshaw did the Sand Valley course, and it’s replete with bold slopes, false fronts, and massive dunes. A second track, David McLay Kidd’s player-friendly Mammoth Dunes, is another essential round loaded with wide, hard-to-miss fairways. Added bonus: tacos and ice cream sandwiches at Craig’s Porch, the halfway house.

