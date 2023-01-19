The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

5. California: Pebble Beach Golf Links Learn More

If he had one round left to play, Jack Nicklaus said Pebble Beach would be his destination. Johnny Miller called this bucket-list course on the Monterey Peninsula “heaven designed” and “the greatest meeting of land and water in the world.” You won’t be able to look away from the stellar views along its oceanside stretch of holes, especially the famous short par-3 seventh. Overlooking Carmel Bay, this hole might just be the greatest 100 yards in golf.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!