The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

50. Wyoming: Teton Pines

Just outside the ski mecca of Jackson Hole in tiny Wilson, WY sits a golfing utopia in the Rockies. Teton Pines, perched some 6,200 feet above sea level, dazzles with paper-white sand traps, hypnotic views of the Teton Range, and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer layout that’s every bit as fun as it is picturesque. Pack your binoculars along with your rangefinder: Bears, moose, and elk are often seen crossing the fairways.

