The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

6. Colorado: The Broadmoor (East Course) Learn More

Two of golf’s all-time greats, Jack Nicklaus and Annika Sorenstam, have lifted trophies at this classic Donald Ross/Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. On top of that, it’s parked 6,400 feet above sea level at the base of Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs, CO.

Open since 1918, everything about this Golden Age gem feels timeless and major-worthy: wide tree-lined fairways, sharp-edged bunkering, and slick, domed greens certain to challenge the finest of short games (caddie tip: putts break away from the Rockies). When inside the clubhouse, be sure to browse Heritage Hallway. It’s rife with vintage golf photographs and memorabilia, including an original handcrafted Donald Ross wooden spoon (that’s a fairway wood for you youngsters).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!