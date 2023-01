7. Connecticut: Keney Park Learn More

A lot of munis can be filed under “goat track” due to their less-than-ideal playing conditions. Not Keney Park, a restored 1927 Devereux Emmet/Robert “Jack” Ross gem owned by the city of Hartford, CT. The best part? You’ll never have to pay more than $45 for eighteen holes—and that’s a non-resident weekend rate.

