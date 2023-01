Good morning! Today’s pin position is number two. We will be 90° for the cart path rule. Enjoy your round of golf! pic.twitter.com/crrsbq6sKL — Bayside Agronomy (@BaysideAgronomy) April 19, 2021 8 / 50 Learn More

The only Golden Bear layout in America’s first state sweeps through marshlands and pine forests on the fringe of Assawoman Bay. Plan for wind and plenty of water hazards as you weave in and out of salt marshes and native wetlands during a challenging test of golf. A friendly piece of advice: It wouldn’t be a horrible idea to pack an extra sleeve of balls before you head out for your round here.

