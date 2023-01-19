The Best Golf Courses in All 50 States: Where to Tee It Up in America

9. Florida: TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course) Learn More

Since 1982, this Pete Dye swamp sculpture in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, has hosted the Players Championship (dubbed the “fifth major” by some). It’s the deepest field in golf, arguably the toughest four days on the PGA Tour calendar, and home to one of the most famous golf holes in the world: the cute-but-cruel island-green 17th.

Your scorecard will take a beating out here (so will your wallet, courtesy of a hefty greens fee), but you’ll forever be able to answer the “what’d you get on 17?” question—a certified must for golfoholics.

