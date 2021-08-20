These Epic Guys’ Trips Will Send Your Boys Packing

Rounding up all your buddies for communal guys’ trips you’ll be telling your future grandkids about never gets any easier to pull off as the years pass—let alone this past year. But now that travel is possible again, there’s really no excuse to put it off any longer.

Whether it’s an after-the-fact bachelor party for your friend’s 2020 Zoom wedding, a post-vax vacay, or a spontaneous road trip with your favorite dudes, one thing’s for sure: It’s time to grab your clubs, carabiners, and favorite trail runners—and go conquer the world together.

From golfing and ogling at cars on the Cal-coast to hanging (literally) from a cliff, here are seven unforgettable guys’ trips to send your boys packing.

These Epic Guys’ Trips Will Quench Your Thirst for Adventure

1. Roll Through Monterey Car Week

Monterey, California

One of the world’s most spectacular coastal drives stretches between Big Sur and the Monterey Peninsula on California’s central Pacific coast. But the inspired auto experience doesn’t stop there for big-time car fans—preferably with golf clubs in the trunk.

Monterey’s pin-up community of Carmel-by-the-Sea and its famed neighboring golf mecca, Pebble Beach, is quite the ocean-adjacent scene whenever you’re here, but brace yourself for endless muscle car views at August’s annual Monterey Car Week. That’s when you get to check out some of the coolest, craziest rides at one of the world’s top auto events—accompanied by races, live music, Michelin star-caliber dining, and amazing oceanfront views.