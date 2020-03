Beech Mountain in the Emerald Outback in Beech Mountain, NC

When you make it to the top, feast on unspoiled vistas of North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. If you’ve got kiddos in your group or are looking to give your calves a break, there’s also the option to take the scenic chairlift up the 5,506 feet. Either way, go in the fall when the foliage is otherworldly.

