The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Black Rock Mountain State Park and Cowee Overlook

A summit country music songs are made of with pierce-your-heart views of North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. Tucked into Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the hike offers visitors four hiking trails ripe with wildflowers, streams, small waterfalls, and lush forests. Stay a couple of days: There’s plenty of room for tent campers with walk-in sites for extra privacy.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!