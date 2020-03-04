The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Boundary Peak, NV

Soak up scenes of both Nevada and California from Nevada’s tallest mountain. After you’ve trekked the 13,140 feet to the top, you’ll be glad the rest of your vacation is devoted to craft brews and relaxation—hint, hint. On the ascent, take in the ancient grove of Bristlecones, about a mile from the saddle (if you need the hiking terminology refresher, that’s the curved depression between two higher points of ground) where wild horses and deer roam.

