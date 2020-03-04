The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Camel’s Hump in Huntington, VT

When you reach the mountain’s pinnacle at 4,083 feet, marvel at the cross-country views of Canada, along with views of New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire (people have reported being able to see New Hampshire’s famed peak, Mount Washington). To get there, expect some sweat on your brow: Many of the steep, rocky trails leading up to Camel’s Hump range from moderate to difficult and traverse through dense forest before snaking above the treeline near the top. About .4 miles from the summit off of the Alpine Trail are wing and undercarriage remains of a World War II B-24 Liberator bomber that crashed in 1944, tragically killing nine crewmen.

