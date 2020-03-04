The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Guardsman’s Pass in Park City, UT

Okay, Utah, you’ve won us over with your grandeur once again. If you don’t feel like breaking a sweat, this breathtaking backcountry drive shows off the sweeping landscapes of Wyoming and Utah. Or, walk along a trail and pack a picnic for Mirror Lake and enjoy the fresh air for an hour or eight million. At popular resort destination Montage Deer Valley you can also scope out Wyoming from the property’s Grand Lawn. Another great option? Take a yoga class at the summit where you can savor The Uintah, the longest mountain range in the United States, that’s formed along a West-East direction and can be seen in the distance.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!