The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

High Falls Trail and Middle Falls Trail in Grand Portage State Park in Minnesota

These trails run along the Pigeon River which forms the border between Minnesota and Canada. Throughout the trails, visitors can make out Canada, and on clear days at the park’s highest point, a short spur off of the Middle Falls trail, you can see Isle Royale National Park in Michigan on Lake Superior. Our favorite route? High Falls, a half-mile hike that’s wheelchair-and-stroller-accessible and overlooks Minnesota’s highest waterfall. At times, a rainbow appears over Pigeon River. Time your trip to Grand Portage appropriately and you may even catch the Northern Lights to boot.

