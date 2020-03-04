The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Hubbard Park/Castle Craig in Meriden, CT

A beautiful cobblestone tower awaits after hiking the White Trail, crossing over a pedestrian bridge, and climbing the—at times steep and rocky—route to East Peak. When you walk to the top of Castle Craig, a 32-foot-tall stone wall, you can see several New England Mountain ranges, which look particularly dazzling with autumn leaves doing their thing. From the crest, take note of the Meriden area to the south, the Berkshire Mountains to the north, and on crystal-clear days, Long Island.

