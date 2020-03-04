The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Kala Patthar, Nepal

“Kala Patthar is situated just south of Everest Base Camp (EBC) in Nepal, and is the only peak from which hikers can get a clear view of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest (8,848m/29,029 feet),” says Mark Whitman of Mountain IQ and author of Mount Kilimanjaro: Trekkers Guide to the Summit. “Most adventurers hike to Kala Patthar as part of their trek to Everest Base Camp, a 12-day round trip journey that provides the most extraordinary views of the Himalayas. Kala Patthar sits just adjacent to Gorak Shep, the final inhabited Nepalese village before EBC.” Plan on the hike to the summit of Kala Patthar to take around two hours from Gorak Shep—and to be well worth it for the jaw-dropping panoramic views.

