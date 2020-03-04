The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Sky Top Tower at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, NY

You can choose Sky Top Path (bring Dad along!), the slightly more strenuous hike along Sky Top Road, or an hour-long rock scramble on the Labyrinth. Whichever you pick, you’ll be treated to views of Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Vermont from the apex. At the Hudson Valley’s iconic Mohonk Mountain House resort, you can see the Sky Top Tower from all over the property, a not-so-subtle reminder to lace your damn sneakers and head up already.

