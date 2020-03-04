The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, CT

Marvel at the terra firma of The Nutmeg State, as you also view New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock on the horizon to the north (almost 80 miles away), the Berkshires to the west, and parts of the Long Island Sound. Beyond these mountaintop panoramas, there’s also the 165-foot Heublein Tower at the apex, which was formerly a summer home of a prominent Hartford family who hosted the likes of Dwight D. Elsenhower and Ronald Reagan.

