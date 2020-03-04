The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

The Zugspitze, Germany

On the border of Austria and Germany (for your base, try popular ski town of Garmisch Partenkirchen Bavaria) lies Germany’s highest mountain, The Zugspitze. The Reintal Valley route is the preferred choice of Charles Breitbart, of travel guide site TripTins.com, since it’s the more doable option for hikers who don’t have via ferrata gear and crampons handy. “The trail actually starts in the Partnach Gorge, where you will pass by a stunning river that cuts its way through the valley. The trail then continues following this glacier river, up through valleys, and even crossing some snowfall before making the final climb,” says Breitbart. At the summit, you can see Austria, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

