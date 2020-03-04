The Best Hiking Summits for Viewing Multiple States or Countries

Zumbrun Overlook in Allegany County, MD

On the Great Eastern Trail in Western Maryland’s Green Ridge State Forest prepare to be wowed by the landscapes of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. This well-loved overlook is named after previous forest manager, Francis Champ Zumbrun, who worked at Green Ridge State Forest from 1978 to 2009. Dig biking? The trail behind the overlook is a 12.5-mile circuit mountain bike trail. And if the Great Eastern Trail isn’t a household name yet, stay tuned: A project of the Great Eastern Trail Association, planners hope that the Great Eastern Trail will one day rival the Appalachian Trail, when the path is fully expanded from Florida to New York.

