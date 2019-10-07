From Minnesota to Australia, there’s no shortage of incredible trails to want to check off your list if you’re an avid hiker. But there are only so many friends you can tap and message boards you can scan for advice on which mind-blowing route to tackle next. That’s why we did the work for you and found a group of some of the best hiking trails that culminate with unbeatable and remote, epic views. A word for the wise: Put down the phone and let yourself be made infinitely small by the knock-you-sideways sights.