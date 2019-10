17 Mile Falls, Nitmiluk National Park, Katherine, Northern Territory, Australia

Unplugging from the world can really look this good. The only way to make it to the 17 Mile Falls is via Jatbula Trail, a 38.5-mile walk (one-way) from Katherine Gorge to Leliyn (Edith) Falls, which you can bank on needing four or five days to finish the journey.