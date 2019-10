Kinzua Sky Walk, Kinzua Bridge State Park, Mt. Jewett, PA

A spectacular way to soak up the sights, Kinzua Sky Walk is a 600-foot structure with a partial glass platform. Once the longest and tallest railroad structure in the world, the Kinzua Viaduct has been transformed for park visitors to enjoy for years to come. For a strenuous hike, consider the Kinzua Creek Trail which provides unforgettable views.