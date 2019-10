Mt. Gower, Lord Howe Island, New South Wales, Australia

You’ll be glad to learn this Elysium allows only 400 visitors on the island at any given time. If you’re up for the difficult eight-hour return trek—rope-assisted climbs and steep drops, to boot—the 875-meter peak is well worth the sweat. Bonus: Lord Howe Island is ensconced by the planet’s most Southern coral reef.