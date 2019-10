The Panorama Trail, Yosemite National Park, CA

This route packs in birds galore, creeks, cliffs, and sandy ridgeline. When to visit? Try early spring or fall before the road’s annual closure. Before you go, know that the Panorama Trail starts at Glacier Point, and you’ll have to ditch your car at the bottom or buy a one-way ticket on the Glacier Point Tour from the Yosemite Valley Lodge.