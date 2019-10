The Vine Bridges of Iya Valley, Setouchi Region, Japan

Journey to these remarkable suspension bridges in the Setouchi Region’s Iya Valley with unreal views of rugged hinterlands, giant mountains, and the blue waters of the Yoshino River. Post-hike, restore tired feet at Oyunuma Brook and Footbath, as you soak in hot water from the comfort of wooden seats in the middle of the forest.