Every traveler has their reasons for zeroing in on specific hotels when it comes time to book. For some, it’s all about location, while others might prioritize on-site recreation opportunities, design aesthetics, or brand name recognition. Then, there are those who seek a different kind of on-site recreation: the ability to imbibe in style at a well-stocked lobby bar. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of hotels around the world with top-notch beverage programs, but only a select few can be counted upon to provide their guests with one-of-a-kind whiskey collections.

Shining beacons of barrel-aged joy, these collections help travelers connect with the history of their destination in liquid form—telling the stories of skilled distillers and providing a literal taste of their environs.

These hotels are not one size fits all, either. From grand castles and manors to potentially haunted properties and island hideaways, here are some of the best hotels with whiskey collections worth traveling for.

1. Adare Manor

County Limerick, Ireland

Just voted the best hotel in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, Ireland’s Adare Manor also boasts one of the largest rare whiskey collections. For the most discerning whiskey traveler, the extensive bottle collection includes its own Midleton Rare Whiskey collaboration, which comprises three releases of a single Irish malt whiskey bottle, and travelers are able to purchase bottles from the collection on-property.

Between golfing, visiting the spa, and exploring the neo-Gothic manor house, visitors can also experience the hotel’s recently launched Midleton Distillery Tasting Experience, which includes sips of the exclusive Adare x Midleton whiskeys, a lesson on the history of Irish whiskey, and a night cap in The Tack Room.

