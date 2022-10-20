10. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam Learn more

Amsterdam, Netherlands

While many travelers visit Amsterdam for a little something green, that’s not what they’ll find stepping into The Vault—Waldorf Astoria’s upscale cocktail bar, which once housed another something green; it used to be a functioning bank vault. Instead, visitors can now gain access to some of the rarest whiskies in the world.

As the only Dalmore flagship whisky bar in the Netherlands, find 40-year-old Dalmore, as well as other hard-to-find bottles, such as those from the Untold Stories collection by ghost distillery, Port Ellen. Whiskey cocktail connoisseurs can also sign up for the Secrets of Vault Bar masterclass, led by Vault Bar cocktail professionals. Learn how to mix, shake, stir, and pour the bar’s signature cocktails before dipping into a platter of Dutch bites to pair with your self-shaken cocktail.

