Wanship, Utah

If you’ve ever dreamt of staying at a luxury hotel property with a local whiskey distillery just a stumbling distance away, add The Lodge at Blue Sky to your bucket list. Located just north of Park City, visitors can explore the property’s 3,500 acres, whether skiing, indulging in a fondue dinner in a private yurt, or sipping local High West Whiskey cocktails at The Bar—made with herbs and botanicals from the lodge’s own garden.

High West’s distillery and tasting room happens to be neighbors with The Lodge, making it super convenient to jaunt over for a tour. Visitors who’ve had one dram too many can make a reservation the following morning at the spa for a High West Whiskey Rubdown, a treatment that begins with a foot soak of whiskey, salt, and sage (and a shot of High West for a little hair of the dog), followed by a massage.

