Hotel Distil

Louisville, Kentucky

Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, Hotel Distil is located on the site of a once-historic building—a barrel house owned by J.T.S. Brown & Sons. After a disastrous fire in 2015, only the cast-iron facade remained, dating back to 1855. The hotel was built as an ode to bourbon, with elements of oak and copper found throughout the property, vanilla and oak-scented hand location in bathrooms, and a bourbon cart in all Connoisseur Suites.

Besides all the bourbon experiences to be had in wider Louisville, arriving guests are provided with a “Prescription to Drink,” or a nightly invitation to celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition at 7:33 PM in the lobby with an old fashioned—a nod to the Prohibition-era law that one could only imbibe with a doctor’s note.

