Öland, Sweden

If thoughts of rare whiskey collections don’t immediately point you in the direction of the small Swedish town of Färjestaden, we don’t blame you, though a visit to Hotel Skansen might just change your mind. The property has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the ‘most varieties of whiskey commercially available,’ which is no small feat—requiring the collection of over 1,000 different whiskies available for purchase by the dram.

From a 100-year-old bottle recovered from a shipwreck on the bottom of the ocean (Robert Brown Speciality) to a rare Chinese whiskey costing £85,300 for a single bottle, visitors are sure to find something unique in Hotel Skansen’s mammoth collection. The hotel even offers a designated Whiskey Package, which includes a tasting in their cellar.

