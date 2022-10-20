5. Hutton Hotel Learn more

Nashville, Tennessee

A city known for its lively country music scene, Nashville is also home to award-winning whiskey distilleries. When the two combine, magic happens. One source of that iconic combination is the Hutton Hotel, which has a unique partnership with Belle Meade Bourbon, an award-winning, pre-prohibition bourbon whiskey brand by Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery.

Thanks to the partnership, the Hutton lays claim to a variety of rare Belle Meade varieties, from single-barrel expressions to sherry- and madeira-cask aged bourbons. But, if classic Tennessee whiskey is more your speed, the hotel also has a partnership with Jack Daniels, providing access to limited-run bottles and single-barrel expressions from the iconic brand. Visitors can sip the night away while listening to live music at the Analog at Hutton Hotel, which plays host to country, blues, and bluegrass artists, among other acts.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!