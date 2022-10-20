6. The Balmoral Hotel Learn more

Edinburgh, Scotland

At The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, sipping whisky is an entire immersive experience. Within the amber-colored walls of its aptly named bar, SCOTCH, kilted whisky ambassadors climb ladders and stools to fetch bottles from floor-to-ceiling caged shelves—handing guests drams to sip while nestled in tweed armchairs.

Besides the opportunity to order á la carte, visitors can sign up for one of the hotel’s private guided whisky journeys: a tour of Scotland, with one dram from each of the country’s five whisky regions of Speyside, Islay, The Highlands, The Lowlands, and Campbeltown; or a rare, ghosted tour of hard-to-find bottles.

