Willamette Valley, Oregon

Sometimes, a whiskey collection isn’t about quantity, but quality. Exhibit A: boutique Oregon property, the Tributary Hotel, located in a 100-year-old restored hardware shop. Named for the waterways by the property, this culinary-focused hotel is all about sourcing hyper-locally, from soap and bath salts made seven miles away, to whiskeys distilled just down the road.

From the comfort of a hidden cellar bar, or at its restaurant ōkta, visitors can sip on 30 distinct labels of whiskey—most of which is Oregon-made. The menu highlights expressions from Killdeer Distilling, located a stone’s throw from ōkta’s farm, and Portland-based whiskeys including the female-owned Freeland Spirits, Westward Whiskey, Burnside, Ransom Spirits, and Crater Lake.

