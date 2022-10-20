8. Three Camel Lodge Learn more

Gobi, Mongolia

If you’ve never sipped Pappy Van Winkle in the middle of the Gobi Desert, Three Camel Lodge exists to provide that unique experience. A member of Beyond Green, the sustainability-minded luxury property is flanked by the peaks of the Gobi Altai Mountains in the middle of the Mongolian wilderness. It’s an unlikely place to find rare whiskey, but luckily the founder has been curating a collection for the past 20 years.

After a day of daring expeditions, visitors can settle in at the Thirsty Camel Bar to enjoy a whiskey cocktail, or taste drams of 23-year Pappy, WhistlePig’s rarest expressions, Japanese whiskies from Yamazaki and Hibiki, or niche bottles such as Orphan Barrel and William Larue Weller.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!