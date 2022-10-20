9. The Stanley Hotel Learn more

Estes, Colorado

Talk about a hotel that’s home to spirits—The Stanley Hotel is perhaps best known as the property that inspired Stephen King’s notorious horror film, The Shining. The hotel is one of the oldest still standing in the state, and even offers an after-dark tour thanks to the numerous accounts of paranormal activity within its halls. Perhaps the best way to ward off dark spirits is by drinking them. The hotel has one of the largest collections of whiskey in Colorado. There, find more than 1,200 different expressions, which run the gamut from Irish to Japanese and beyond. Visitors are welcomed to order flights of three whiskeys off the impressive list, or bespoke cocktails featuring bourbon or rye.

