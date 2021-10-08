Best Resorts and Hotels in Mexico to Get Away From the Crowds

Great hotels in Mexico are a dime a dozen. The buzz of blenders might as well be the national anthem. So how to do you dodge the overcrowded joints touting all-you-can-eat guac and endless games of pool volleyball?. You heed our recommendations, because we’ve found the hidden gems. We’ve discovered the best hotels in Mexico, including a boutique accommodation adjacent to a tequila distillery and another with a spa built inside of a cenote.

While international travel requirements remain somewhat convoluted for the time being, due to COVID-19, a trip to Mexico is an easy-to-acquire passport stamp. Also, the country offers just about any type of vacation you’re looking for. You can relax on the beach in a hammock; discover and sample rare tequilas; or scuba dive in the Sea of Cortez, a place with such diverse marine life that Jacques Cousteau referred to it as “the world’s aquarium.”

If a vacation to Mexico is on deck, here are eight remarkable hotels and resorts with thoughtful designs and amenities worth building your itinerary around.

Best Hotels in Mexico to Book Now

1. Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Where: Riviera Maya

Skip the frenzied Cancun hotel zone and slip away to a zen, luxe retreat at Banyan Tree Mayakoba. Coming off a $50 million expansion, Banyan Tree added beachfront pool suites and a beach club outfitted with an ocean-facing infinity pool that blurs the horizon with a raw bar. This high-end hideout is nestled between a lagoon and the Caribbean Sea. That means there’s a beach to laze on, but you can also hop on a boat and meander through a maze of Venice-style waterways shaded by leafy mangrove forests.