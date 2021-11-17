Best Hotels With a View—From Thailand’s Private Villas to Finland’s Northern Lights

When you’re on vacation, you should be reminded of it every second, starting with the moment you wake up and gaze out the window. Maybe tropical turquoise waters are your siren; perhaps it’s rugged mountain peaks calling your name; or possibly a buzzing downtown you’ve been meaning to tick off your travel list. Regardless, you’ve worked way too hard and traveled far too many miles to be sequestered to a standard hotel room overlooking a drab parking lot. You deserve hotels with a view that really wow.

When we travel, we want to escape and feel limitless, not boxed in. Hotels with a view are a commodity, offering literal windows into the world to which you escaped. Few hotel amenities can match that, which is exactly why rooms with a panorama always cost more than those facing the neighboring building wall. That said, these hotels with a view also happen to feature top-notch amenities so your time spent indoors or poolside is more than justified.

Whether it’s a picture-perfect view of the Eiffel Tower, Ipanema Beach, or the Rocky Mountains, the following hotels offer visitors exactly what they came for.

Here’s your daily dose of wanderlust, and some framing for your next big getaway. And remember—always get a room with a view. If your preferred hotel has none vacant, there’s likely another option next door.

