Best Hotels With a View—From Thailand’s Private Villas to Finland’s Northern Lights

18. Cape Fahn Hotel in Thailand

An hour’s flight from Bangkok, Cape Fahn in Thailand offers private-island views of the sea, and private villa pools from which to enjoy the sights, smells, and sounds at all hours of the day. Take a cruise around the cape and hunker down in the sand at low tide. Or invite all of your friends to take over the other 21 villas, for the most incredible days-long party without a care in the world.

