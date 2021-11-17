Best Hotels With a View—From Thailand’s Private Villas to Finland’s Northern Lights

15. Hotel Portillo in Chile Learn more and book now

Add skiing or snowboarding to your summer (or fall) adventure checklist and do it in epic fashion by booking a room at Hotel Portillo in Chile, where the ski season runs June to October. From the hotel, you can set your sights on the Andes, the world’s second largest mountain chain. For the bonus round, you’ll get to see a sprawling lake, Laguna Del Inca, that offers breathtaking views of its own. Unlike American ski towns, Chile’s famed mountain chain doesn’t have resort towns. The closest thing you’ll find is Hotel Portillo, where only guests (and it’s capped at 450) get VIP access to the pastoral peaks. That means no time waiting in lift lines, and more time gliding down virgin snow in what feels like your own private resort.

Book this room: The double rooms on the hotel’s sixth floor have stunning views of Laguna del Inca and come with balconies to make you feel even more immersed in the scenery. Hotel Portillo is one-of-a-kind, with a 1:1 guest-to-employee ratio. Order a Pisco Sour (a Chilean cocktail made with white Brandy) from the hotel bar and watch the Ski School perform a torchlight parade down the Plateau Run on Friday nights.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!