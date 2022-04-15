Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

2. Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Syracuse, NY Learn More

The Hotel Skyler has lived many lives. Built in 1921 as a synagogue, it went on to serve as the Salt City Theatre before being reimagined as a green hotel. With the highest sustainability standards in mind, the historic building’s top-to-bottom renovation led to it becoming the third hotel in the U.S. to be LEED Platinum certified. Approximately 95 percent of the existing walls, floors, and roofing were salvaged and reused. More than 530 tons of the 700 tons of removed materials were recycled, and much of the new building materials were harvested or manufactured regionally or came from recycled sources. For example, the lobby bar was built using lumber from a deconstructed local warehouse, while the lobby’s Tiffany-style stained glass windows were salvaged from a church in nearby Oswego, NY. The hotel is heated and cooled by a 63-ton closed loop geothermal heat pump system, and at least 35 percent of its yearly electrical power is purchased from a Green-e certified provider. Additional touches include low-flow bathroom fixtures, organic fabrics, Green Seal certified cleaning products, preferred parking for fuel-efficient vehicles, and other clever innovations.

