Travel

Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

Rustic-chic guest room at the Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan, VA
7
Auberge Resorts Collection 2 / 7

3. Primland Resort: Meadows of Dan, VA

Learn More

Nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland Resort is a sophisticated back-to-nature escape sprawling across the highlands of Virginia. The site was once a manufacturer of packaged firewood. Now it houses a 12,000-acre mountain estate surrounded by sun-bathed peaks and undulating forests. In 2009, Primland opened the Lodge, which received LEED certification in 2012. Eco-friendly materials are used throughout the regal retreat, and indigenous landscaping provides a natural refuge for various wildlife. Their five-acre organic garden provides fresh ingredients to the resort’s restaurants, while all other produce is obtained from local partners. Guests can also hit the award-winning golf course, maintained with sustainable water sources and without the use of unnecessary chemicals or fertilizers. Eco-friendly materials are used wherever possible, and everything from printer ink to coffee gets recycled.  

Cambodia’s Southern Cardamom National Park

The World's Most Luxe, Remote Resorts

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Travel