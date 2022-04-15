Book an Eco-Friendly Escape at America’s Top LEED-Certified Hotels

3. Primland Resort: Meadows of Dan, VA Learn More

Nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland Resort is a sophisticated back-to-nature escape sprawling across the highlands of Virginia. The site was once a manufacturer of packaged firewood. Now it houses a 12,000-acre mountain estate surrounded by sun-bathed peaks and undulating forests. In 2009, Primland opened the Lodge, which received LEED certification in 2012. Eco-friendly materials are used throughout the regal retreat, and indigenous landscaping provides a natural refuge for various wildlife. Their five-acre organic garden provides fresh ingredients to the resort’s restaurants, while all other produce is obtained from local partners. Guests can also hit the award-winning golf course, maintained with sustainable water sources and without the use of unnecessary chemicals or fertilizers. Eco-friendly materials are used wherever possible, and everything from printer ink to coffee gets recycled.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!